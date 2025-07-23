Mizoram’s oldest recorded woman passes away at 117

Aizawl, July 23: Famiangi, believed to be the oldest recorded woman in Mizoram, passed away on the morning of July 22 at the age of 117.

She was a resident of Pangkhua village in Mizoram’s southern Lawngtlai district.

According to records maintained by local community leaders, Famiangi was born in 1908 to Huathmung (L) and Suisung (L). She was married to the late Heinawna, with whom she had eight children.

Her legacy includes a large and loving family—195 descendants in total - 51 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

Known for her remarkable health and spirit, Famiangi even participated in the 2023 Mizoram State Assembly Elections and was honored with a certificate of appreciation by the state election commission.

In recent months, her health began to decline due to age-related ailments, with her condition worsening in July.

Despite receiving dedicated home care from her family, she peacefully passed away at 7:00 AM on Tuesday.