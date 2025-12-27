Mizoram’s nine-year-old singer Esther Hnamte receives Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Aizawl, Dec 27: Nine-year-old Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte – a singing prodigy from Mizoram – on Friday received the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the country’s highest civilian award for children, at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Esther was among 20 children selected from across India for the honour this year.

She received the award on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, during which President Droupadi Murmu presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to young achievers in various fields.

The award was given in recognition of Esther’s exceptional musical talent, particularly her soulful rendition of “Vande Mataram” at the age of four, which drew widespread appreciation from across the country, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and composer AR Rahman.

Born on June 9, 2016, Esther first garnered attention in 2020 when her rendition of AR Rahman’s “Maa Tujhe Salaam” became a social media hit.

A resident of Lunglei, Esther is the youngest of three children of Lalrinenga Hnamte, a taxi driver, and R Lalawmpui, a retired soprano of a local church choir. Known for her ability to pick up tunes and lyrics in quick time, Esther began singing at a very young age.

Over the years, she has received several accolades, including a special appreciation award from the Governor of Mizoram, recognition as ‘Amul Girl’, and the Young Achievers Award from Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited in 2021, becoming its youngest recipient. She is also the youngest member of the Mizo Zaimi Inzawmkhawm.