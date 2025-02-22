Mizoram's 'Nghah Loh Dawr' system praised for integrity at Delhi summit

Aizawl, Feb 22: Mizoram Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, and Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii has lauded the people of her State for their deep-rooted culture of trust and integrity, exemplified by the existence of 'Nghah loh dawra system of roadside shops that operate without shopkeepers, relying on the honesty of buyers to pay for the vegetables and fruits kept for 'sale'.

Speaking at the 'National Tribal Livelihoods Summit, 2025' in New Delhi on Friday, Lalrinpuii underscored this unique practice as an epitome of the Mizo society's strong ethical values.

The summit, organised by the Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF) in collaboration with the Axis Bank Foundation (ABF), brought together representatives of major funding agencies, public sector units, international development organisations, Union ministries, and State governments.

The minister pointed out that despite Mizoram's rich potential, the State continues to face significant challenges due to its geographical constraints.

"As the remotest State in the country, Mizoram is landlocked and surrounded by two international borders, which has limited our access to resources and development opportunities. Very few funding agencies have ventured into Mizoram, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions from corporate bodies have been minimal," she noted.

Lalrinpuii urged participants at the summit to take a committed approach towards Mizoram's development through well-structured planning and strategic investments.

She stressed the need for increased engagement from both the government and private sectors to uplift the State's tribal population and ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The BRLF, an autonomous society established by the Central Government in 2013, plays a crucial role in supporting tribal communities across 10 States by providing livelihood solutions through a mix of government funding and CSR contributions.

The organisation works towards the socio-economic uplift of tribal populations by partnering with grassroot initiatives.

According to an official statement, efforts are under way to facilitate the BRLF's entry into Mizoram to extend its support to the State's tribal communities. The move is expected to enhance sustain-able livelihood options and improve access to development resources in the region.