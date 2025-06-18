Mizoram’s lone Congress MLA C Ngunlianchunga granted bail in 2013 graft case

Aizawl, Jun 18: The lone Congress MLA in Mizoram’s 40-member Assembly C Ngunlianchunga, on Tuesday was granted bail by a Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act here, after being charge-sheeted in a graft case linked to a road project in Lawngtlai district.

Ngunlianchunga, a former minister, was charge-sheeted in a case dating back to his tenure as the Chief Executive Member of the Lai Autonomous District Council in 2013.

The case involves alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for construction of a bypass in Lawngtlai town, located near the Myanmar border.

Appearing before Special Judge F Rohlupuia, Ngunlianchunga’s counsel, Lalfakawma, argued for bail on several grounds – most notably, that the investigation was complete and the charge sheet had already been submitted.

The defence also highlighted the legislator’s permanent residence in Mizoram and his deteriorating health, citing an ongoing battle with rectal cancer. “At this early stage of the trial, an arrest will unfairly tarnish his public image,” Lalfakawma submitted.

The court, after examining the facts of the case, ruled in favour of granting bail. Ngunlianchunga was released on a bond of Rs 2 lakh with a reliable surety.

The next date of appearance has been fixed for July 22.





