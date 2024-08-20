Mizoram’s HIV crisis: Over 16,000 current cases; 5,000+ deaths over two decades

Aizawl, August 20: Mizoram is grappling with a severe HIV crisis, with current figures showing 16,217 individuals living with HIV in the state, according to the latest report from the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS).

The report also highlights that 5,021 HIV-related deaths have been recorded over the past two decades.

At a meeting of the Mizoram State Council on AIDS held on Monday at the CM Conference Hall, Dr. Lalthlengliani, Project Director of MSACS, provided an overview of the HIV/AIDS situation in the state.

Dr. Lalthlengliani reported that of the 16,217 HIV-positive individuals currently undergoing Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), 500 are from outside the state.

However, there are still 633 people who have tested positive but are refusing to begin ART.

The National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) estimates Mizoram's adult HIV prevalence rate at 2.73% for 2023, significantly higher than the national average of 0.2%.

This elevated rate is attributed to the state reaching its peak level of detection later than others, with Mizoram’s peak occurring in 2017, compared to other states which peaked as early as 2005.

Despite this, the number of new HIV cases detected has been declining since the peak.

Efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV have shown promising results.

The Mizoram State Council on AIDS reported that in 2023, only two babies contracted HIV from 120 HIV-positive mothers who gave birth.

This success is attributed to proactive measures to ensure pregnant women are quickly identified and treated.

The MSACS staff is optimistic that with continued efforts and effective campaigns, the spread of HIV/AIDS can be significantly reduced.

The state’s commitment to combating the virus remains strong, with ongoing initiatives aimed at further curbing the epidemic and improving the quality of life for those affected.