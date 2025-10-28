Mizoram’s first Territorial Army recruitment rally from Nov 15; 144 posts on offer

Aizawl, Oct 28: The Mizoram government will hold the first-ever recruitment rally for the Territorial Army (TA) here from November 15 to 25.

Ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) legislator Lt. Col. Clement Lalhmingthanga told a news conference that the recruitment rally for Territorial Army (Home & Hearth) will be jointly organised by the Mizoram government and 166 Assam Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium.

He said the recruitment drive will open new opportunities for Mizo youth, including women, to serve in the armed forces.

Lalhmingthanga, who heads the empowered state-level committee on Territorial Army coordination and establishment, said 144 posts of general duty personnel will be filled during the rally, of which nine seats are reserved for women to encourage their participation in the armed forces.

He said the TA will draw pay like the Indian army and enjoy certain benefits, including medical assistance.

"The personnel will be employed for a longer duration depending on their performance and requirement. They will be entitled to pension and other benefits after completion of their service period," Lalhmingthanga said.

Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had endorsed the state government’s proposal to establish the TA battalion as part of efforts to combat drug smuggling, cross-border trafficking, and related crimes.

According to senior officials of the state Home Department, the selected recruits will undergo nine months of intensive training at the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong before being deployed across the state, with a particular focus on border areas.

