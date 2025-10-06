Mizoram’s Dampa by-poll on Nov 11; ruling ZPM faces stiff challenge in four-way fight

New Delhi/Aizawl, Oct 6: The Election Commission (ECI), while announcing the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections on Monday, declared the statutory timetable of the by-polls to the Dampa Assembly constituency in Mizoram.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, announced that the by-election to the Dampa Assembly seat will be held on November 11 and counting of votes will take place on November 14.

As per the schedule, announced by the CEC, the statutory notification will be issued on October 13 and the last date of filing of nomination papers is October 21.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 22 and the last date of withdrawal is October 24.

The Dampa Assembly seat in western Mizoram’s Mamit district fell vacant after the death of opposition MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties - MNF, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - have already announced their candidates, making it a multi-cornered contest.

The ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition MNF nominated its senior Vice-President and former state Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana.

The Congress fielded its state unit Vice-President and former Minister John Rotluangaliana.

The BJP nominated former Congress leader Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the BJP. With four strong contenders in the fray, the upcoming by-election is expected to be one of the most closely watched political battles in Mizoram.

The political parties after announcing their candidates have already started their campaign in this politically important assembly seat.

The Dampa constituency, bordering Bangladesh, has a significant minority population, including Chakmas and Reang tribals.

As per the final electoral rolls, published on September 30, a total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to cast their votes.

The Dampa bye-election holds significant stakes for both the ruling ZPM and the Opposition MNF. For the ZPM, headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, a loss could signal a decline in its popularity ahead of the 2028 state Assembly elections.

IANS