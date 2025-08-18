Mizoram’s Captain Sailo honoured with Kirti Chakra for bravery in Operation Sindoor

Aizawl, Aug 18: Captain Lalrinawma Sailo has been selected for the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award. The announcement was made on the eve of Independence Day, and the award will be formally presented in November in New Delhi.

Hailing from Chanmari in Aizawl, Captain Sailo of 4 PARA (Special Forces) led commandos during Operation Sindoor in his sector, where his team destroyed a terrorist camp inside Pakistan using drones. He also played a key role in dismantling a terror network in Kashmir. His courage and leadership in these high-risk operations earned him the Kirti Chakra.

An alumnus of RIMC, NDA, and IMA, Captain Sailo becomes only the second Mizo to be honoured with the award, after Subedar Chalhnuna Lushai in 1968. While details of his missions remain classified, the recognition stands as a tribute to his exceptional bravery.

State Governor Gen VK Singh, a former Army Chief, congratulated him on social media: “Heartfelt congratulations to Captain Lalrinawma Sailo (IC-88733Y) of 4 PARA (Special Forces) from Chanmari Veng, Aizawl, for receiving the Kirti Chakra. Your exceptional bravery and selfless service to the nation fill Mizoram and India with immense pride. I wish you continued success and strength in all your future endeavours.”

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Home Minister K Sapdanga, and Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also conveyed their best wishes. The state government has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward in recognition of his achievement.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee, while congratulating Captain Sailo, credited policies during its tenure for enabling more students to pursue military education.

The party highlighted its financial support initiative at RIMC, under which the government covered 75% of the fees and offered a Rs 10 lakh incentive.





