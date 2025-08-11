Mizoram’s biometric data collection for refugees lags across 11 districts

Aizawl, Aug 11: The biometric enrollment of refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, initiated under the ‘Foreigners Identification Portal and Biometric Enrolment’ (FIP and BE) programme, has been progressing at a sluggish pace across Mizoram’s 11 districts.

As of Friday evening, only 1,947 refugees had their biometric data collected, according to officials from the state home department.

The enrolment process began in the final week of July, with the first district launching on July 28, followed by most others starting on July 30 and 31. The state is currently sheltering around 32,000 refugees from Myanmar and nearly 3,000 from Bangladesh. While refugees from Myanmar are spread across all 11 districts, those from Bangladesh, particularly from the Chittagong Hill Tracts, are mainly concentrated in Lawngtlai district in southern Mizoram, bordering both Myanmar and Bangladesh. Smaller groups are also found in Lunglei district and Thenzawl town in Serchhip district of central Mizoram.

In Lawngtlai, over 2,000 refugees from Bangladesh are living, with additional populations of 266 in Thenzawl and 63 in Khawmawi village in Lunglei. Despite the large refugee presence, district officials noted that the enrolment teams have encountered various challenges. Issues such as technical glitches with electronic devices and poor internet connectivity in remote areas have hindered the smooth running of the process. “While collecting data at relief camps is more straightforward, it becomes more time-consuming when trying to reach refugees living with relatives or friends,” explained one official from Lawngtlai.

In Champhai district, which hosts the largest number of Myanmar refugees–over 13,500–the biometric data collection has also been slow. Despite beginning the exercise on July 31, only seven individuals have been enrolled due to technical difficulties. To address these issues, the Champhai district administration procured new electronic equipment from the home department in Aizawl on Saturday. Officials are hopeful that the process will resume next week with improved efficiency.

The delays in biometric enrolment are becoming a concern as the state continues to grapple with the large number of refugees and the technical hurdles in the ongoing process.





