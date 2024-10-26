Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang rail project hits roadblock due to slew of unresolved disputes

Aizawl, Oct 26: Despite the plan of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to complete the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line within nine months, several disputes in Kolasib district have remained unresolved, including compensation issues.

A statement issued on Friday revealed that Kolasib Deputy Commissioner Robert C Lalhmangaiha recently convened a meeting with district officials, NFR representatives, and village council (VC) leaders from affected areas along the railway route. The meeting sought to address compensation and related concerns, deciding on a joint verification by the District Collector, NFR officials, landowners, and VC leaders as soon as possible.

Thirteen complaints were submitted, alleging construction activities outside the compensated areas along with difficulties caused to landowners by contractor operations, according to VC reports. Some landowners have also raised concern over unpaid compensation for land impacted by the railway, while others reported their land has remained Additionally, several landowners alleged that compensation for electric poles installed on their property had not yet been paid.

NFR officials announced the railway line would reach the Mualkhang station by March 25, while the damaged line at Jamira in Hailakandi district, Assam, has been repaired, restoring cargo services to Bairabi. Passenger services, however, remain suspended. The NFR recently informed Chief Minister Lalduhoma that the Bairabi-Sairang railway is on track for completion by July 31 next year. The Rs 8,213.72-crore project includes 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges, 32 tunnels, four stations, five road overbridges, and six underpasses. Stations along the route include Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang. The foundation stone of the project was laid on November 29, 2014. It has faced delays due to unresolved compensation issues, poor road conditions, material and labour shortages, and the collapse of a steel girder bridge near Sairang last August, which claimed the lives of 23 construction workers from Malda, West Bengal.





