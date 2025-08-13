Mizoram’s Bairabi-Sairang rail link faces stir threat over ₹14.56-Cr compensation

Aizawl, August 12: A section of people, who claim to have given land for the Bairabi-Sairang project has threatened to start an agitation, claiming that they are yet to receive full compensation.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl on Tuesday, 14 landowners claimed that they are yet to receive compensation of Rs 14.56 crore for the plots they gave for the project.

They claimed that four of them have not been paid a single penny, while the rest have received a part of the compensation amount.

In the absence of compensation, they have threatened to fence their respective land if the government fails to give compensation.

North East Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that compensation money for the land acquisition has been given to the state government, which is supposed to release the amount to the landowners.

Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia said spot verifications were conducted two times and a report was submitted to the Centre.

He said a meeting was held last week with those landowners who claimed they did not receive compensation.

"It was agreed that a fresh spot verification will be conducted on August 19," he said, expressing apprehension that these are "overlapping claims" as genuine owners have already been compensated.

The 51.38-km line will link Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town, connecting Mizoram to the country's railway network. The construction of the project began in 2015.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has already authorised operations on the line, which now awaits official inauguration.

It will be the first link Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town and then the rest of the country, and brings Mizoram within the fold of India's railway network for the first time.

The construction of the project began in 2015. Earlier, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had said that outsiders may rush into the state once the railway line is opened, and he urged the Mizo people to prepare themselves to peacefully coexist with diversified communities and faith.

PTI