Mizoram’s Bairabi-Sairang rail line sees strong response in 1st month: Railway Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 3: Within just a month of its launch, the Bairabi-Sairang railway line — Mizoram’s vital rail link to the rest of the country — has delivered "remarkable results," the Railway Ministry announced on Thursday.

The newly introduced Rajdhani Express to Delhi and a cargo train service to Nagaland have both received an overwhelming response from passengers and freight operators alike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 51.38-km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway line on September 13 by flagging off the first Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express.

“Railways has witnessed an encouraging response from both passengers and freight customers following the commissioning of the Bairabi-Sairang Railway line in Mizoram, and the commencement of freight operations from Molvom in Nagaland,” a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

The new railway line promises better market access for local products, it said, adding that it also offers new opportunities for trade and employment.

“Within just a few weeks of operation, both passenger and freight services have shown remarkable results, reflecting the aspirations and confidence of the people in railways as a lifeline of growth and development,” the Ministry said.

Besides necessary travelling, tourists and travel enthusiasts have shown huge interest as several trains record well above full occupancy.

“Train No. 20507 (Sairang-Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi) Rajdhani Express registered an impressive 162.5 per cent occupancy, while its return service, Train No. 20508 (Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi-Sairang) Rajdhani Express, recorded 158.3 per cent,” the Ministry said.

It added, “The Guwahati-bound services too witnessed strong patronage, with Train No. 15609 (Guwahati-Sairang) Express achieving 100.1 per cent occupancy, including a fully booked sleeper class, and Train No. 15610 (Sairang-Guwahati) Express maintaining almost 100 per cent occupancy.”

Highlighting the equally significant response for Kolkata bound train, officials said, “The newly introduced Kolkata services also drew excellent responses. Train No. 13126 (Sairang-Kolkata) Express reported almost 100 per cent occupancy, while the return service, Train No. 13125 (Kolkata-Sairang) Express, recorded 144.8 per cent, with sleeper class occupancy around 144 per cent.”

The Ministry affirmed that these trends clearly reflect the strong demand for direct and reliable rail connectivity to and from Mizoram.





PTI