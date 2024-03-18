Mizoram's 11 year old becomes youngest paragliding pilot in India

Aizawl, Mar 18: An 11-year-old boy named Samuel Lalbiakhlua from the Saitual hamlet of Mizoram has become among India's youngest paragliding pilots.

Samuel successfully paraglided at the world's second-highest paragliding institute in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh, on March 16, 2024.



This feat placed Samuel among the selected few children who had managed to take off from Bir Billing.



Though Samuel started his training just a week ago, he managed to accomplish an unassisted flight within a week and will also complete several other sessions across different courses to attain the P2 level, a goal he aims to achieve.



Samuel Lalbiakzama first started his paragliding session at the tender age of 6.

