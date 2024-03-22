Mizoram: ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha files nomination for LS polls

Aizawl, Mar 22: The Zoram People’s Movement party candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha (Richie), filed his nomination at the District Election Officer’s office on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Richard said that whether he will be with the NDA or INDIA if elected, will be decided by his party's high command.

Richard also said that his main focus if elected an MP will be to work for the development of Mizoram, and that though he is going to fight with MNF's MP candidate and sitting Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena, the fact that he is the ruling party's candidate will give him a strong chance to win the election.

Born on August 3, 1978, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Richie has many experiences under his wing, with fluency in Hindi, English, and Mizo. He received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Hrangbana College, Aizawl.

His father, Lalzawma, is a retired Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, and his paternal grandparents were one of the forerunners of politics in Mizoram. His grandmother, L. Thanmawii (L), was the first elected female MLA, and his grandfather, Dr. Rosiama (L), was the chairman when the Mizo District Council was formed in 1952.

Before venturing into business, Richie worked as the Assistant Manager of the Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Corporation (MAMCO) until his early retirement in 2015. He has also helped the Hnahlan Grape Growers' Society procure funds through the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

Richard’s vision includes:

• To establish Permanent Farming System

• To build a rural godown or warehouse for the success of an Organised Marketing System

• To develop Entrepreneurship for Mizo youths

• To attain self-sufficiency in eggs and poultry

• As part of the central government’s policy, he plans to establish JNV School in the three new districts.

• To establish a rice mill for the proper packaging of rice produced in the state

• To take steps in the processing of locally produced vegetables