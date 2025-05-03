Mizoram welcomes first railway engine in Sairang, train line to be operational by July

For the first time in the State’s history, a railway engine pulled into Sairang located on the western fringe of the Mizoram capital, recently – an event that not only marked a breakthrough in the State’s connectivity scene but also symbolised the near completion of the long-awaited Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge railway line.

The arrival of the trial engine at Sairang signals that the 51.38-km project, being executed by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), is in its final stages. A second trial run was expected on Thursday as part of a series of test operations ahead of the official commissioning.

NFR authorities stated that the project is already 95 percent complete, with a sum of Rs 7,714 crore out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 8,215 crore already being spent. The line is projected to be fully operational by July this year pending final inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is scheduled for May or June.

A crucial milestone was achieved in August, 2024 when the CRS cleared train operations on the Bairabi-Hortoki section after successful inspection and high-speed trials. Trains on that segment were cleared to run at speeds of up to 100 km per hour.

The project represents a transformative moment for Mizoram as it brings Aizawl within the fold of India’s railway network for the first time, potentially revolutionising mobility, trade, and development in the State.

Executed under the Centre’s Act East Policy, the Bairabi–Sairang line is a vital infrastructure project aimed at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the North Eastern region. The project includes four passenger stations – Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang-Sihhmui – and is an engineering feat in itself, comprising 32 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 89 minor bridges. Among its most striking structures is Pier P-4, which at a height of 104 metres, surpasses even the height of the Qutub Minar.

Officials said that the line is set to drastically cut travel time and logistics costs, while also improving tourism potential and streamlining the transport of goods and passengers.

“The railway will open up immense possibilities for Mizoram’s economy and create easier access for both trade and tourism,” said an official involved in the project. The rail line also aligns with the broader strategic framework of the Act East Policy, which envisions enhancing India’s trade and connectivity with South-east Asia.

By

Zodin Sanga