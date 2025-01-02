Mizoram vows tough action against firecracker ban violators on New Year’s Eve

Aizawl, January 2: Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga has pledged strict action against individuals who violated the government’s firecracker ban on New Year’s Eve. Addressing the press on Thursday, Sapdanga expressed satisfaction that over 80% of citizens adhered to the ban and respected appeals made by the government, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), and local churches.

However, he lamented instances of non-compliance, stating, "It is most saddening that government orders and requests from the church and YMA were ignored in some areas of Aizawl." He noted that while violations occurred, the number of firework displays was significantly lower than in previous years.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to enforcing the ban, Sapdanga said, "We will not ignore violators of the firework ban. They have breached government laws. We will pursue them and continue to enforce the ban in the future, hoping for complete compliance."

The Home Minister, accompanied by senior officials including DIG (Northern Range) C. Lalthanmawia, Aizawl DC Lalhriatpuia, Aizawl SP Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng, Central YMA president Lalhmachhuana, and general secretary Prof. Malsawmliana, had visited community duty posts in Aizawl on December 31 and apprised the people about the ban.

Meanwhile, 12 individuals were arrested for violating the prohibition on fireworks during the New Year celebrations in Mizoram’s capital, on Wednesday.

In total, 13 violations were reported by the Aizawl Police by Wednesday morning, leading to the arrests of 12 individuals. Police also confirmed that 23 other cases are under investigation, with more potential violations identified through drone footage.

"Clear data on the violators will likely be available in three to four days," said Aizawl SP Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng. Apart from two minor injuries caused by firecrackers, no other major incidents were reported.