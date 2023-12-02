Mizoram vote counting delayed as Election Commission responds to multiple requests

Guwahati, Dec 2: The Election Commission of India has postponed the date of counting of assembly election in Mizoram to December 4 (Monday) from December 3 (Sunday).

The development comes after political parties and civil society groups urged the EC for a change in the day of vote counting in Mizoram, as Sunday holds a special significance for the people, the majority of which are Christians.

"The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram. The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday)," said the ECI in a release.

In the single-phase election for 40 assembly seats in Mizoram held on November 7, the voter turnout recorded was 78.40 percent. A total of 174 candidates contested in the state.