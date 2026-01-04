Mizoram villagers build relief camp to relocate Myanmar refugees from school

Aizawl, Jan 4: Residents of Vaphai village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar border, are constructing a new relief camp to relocate 42 Myanmar refugees currently taking shelter in a local middle school, which is scheduled to reopen on January 7.

Vaphai village council president Rengkhuma said that the refugees, who fled Hrumhrang village in Myanmar’s Chin state, are currently staying at Fiaratui Middle School. They will be moved to the new camp after its completion, he added.

Rengkhuma said that plans are also under way to build another camp for 47 refugees from ‘K’ Haimual village of Falam township, who are now accommodated in the village community hall.

At the present time, a total of 89 refugees from Chin state are taking shelter in Vaphai. The latest influx began on November 28, when refugees crossed into the Saikhumphai hamlet along the Tiau river on the India-Myanmar border. They were shifted to Vaphai village two days later.

Those from Hrumhrang entered Mizoram in mid-December and were housed in the school building as the community hall was already occupied.

With no financial assistance from the State Government, the refugees are being supported by local villagers under arrangements coordinated by the Khawbung Block Development Officer. Assam Rifles personnel stationed at Vaphai have also extended help by supplying rice, cooking oil, lentils, sugar, and milk.

The refugees said they fled after their villages came under aerial attacks mounted by Myanmar military jet fighters, gyrocopters and drones, followed by ground assaults in which houses were set ablaze and livestock killed.

They further alleged that the renewed military offensive in Chin state coincided with the junta’s announcement of elections, with polling held in Tedim and Hakha townships on December 28 and a second phase scheduled for January 11 in Falam, Tonzang and Thantlang. According to them, the attacks were aimed at intimidating civilians into voting and reclaiming military camps earlier seized by Chin resistance groups.