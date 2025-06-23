Mizoram unveils Rs 2.5-Cr ‘Vision 2036’ to train Olympic hopefuls

Aizawl, June 23: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on Monday, said the state government is actively implementing Vision 2036, an initiative aimed at grooming young athletes to represent India in the 2036 Olympic Games.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Day Run held at Lammual in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said, "So far, Mizoram has produced only two Olympians. We believe that many Mizo youths have the potential to represent India in future Olympics. Vision 2036 is a step in that direction. We have started training youths so that they represent the country in the Olympics."

As part of this programme, basic coaching will be provided to children aged 8 to 15 years, focusing on preparing them for future competitions, particularly the 2036 Olympics.

The government has allocated Rs 2.5 crore for implementation of the programme. The Chief Minister said sports bring unity and brotherhood among different communities.

The event, organised by Mizoram Olympic Association, was attended by Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.

In January, the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme was launched under the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme to promote sports and groom talented youths.

The EMS programme aims to establish sports coaching and talent development programmes across Mizoram.

