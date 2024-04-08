Mizoram: Two Myanmar nationals among four held with unaccounted cash

Guwahati, Apr 8: Four people, including two Myanmarese nationals, were apprehended, and a huge amount of unaccounted cash was recovered from them.

According to reports, the troops of the Assam Rifles intercepted five vehicles at Zawngling in Siaha district.



During a search operation, the Assam Rifles personnel recovered Myanmarese Kyat 7,74,74,500 in cash (equivalent to Rs 30,68,044), and Indian currencies totalling to Rs 1,01,015.



Meanwhile, the apprehended individuals and the recovered currencies were handed over to the Tuipang police station in Siaha district for further investigation.

