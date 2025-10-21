Mizoram truckers in Kolasib plan 4-day strike over dangerous NH-306 from Oct 23

Mizoram, Oct 21: Truckers and other commercial vehicle operators in Mizoram’s Kolasib district have announced a four-day strike from October 23 to protest the dilapidated condition of National Highway-306 — the State’s vital lifeline — an agitating leader said on Monday.

The blockade will be spearheaded by the Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of drivers and commercial vehicle owners in Kolasib town, he said.

NH-306, part of which is also known as NH-6, connects Mizoram’s capital Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar and serves as the State’s main supply route.

MTA Kolasib unit general secretary Vanlallungtiawia told PTI that the Sairang–Vairengte and Kolasib–Bairabi stretches of NH-306 have become perilous for heavy vehicles despite being repaired in July and August.

“Many vehicles have met with accidents and suffered damage due to the deplorable condition of the roads,” he said.

While State officials maintained that repair work is underway, Mr. Vanlallungtiawia alleged that the process is moving “at a snail’s pace.” The MTA and JAC have urged the State government and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to expedite repairs before the onset of winter.

“The work is progressing so slowly that it may not be completed before the next rainy season,” he warned, also accusing NHIDCL of neglecting Mizoram’s road projects. “The Centre’s construction agency does not pay due importance to the roads under its care in the State,” he alleged.

Earlier, commercial vehicle operators had cautioned that they would not be held responsible for any untoward incident involving NHIDCL if repairs were delayed further.

The proposed blockade will be enforced along the Sairang–Vairengte and Kolasib–Bairabi sections of NH-306 from 7 a.m. on October 23 until 4 p.m. on October 26, to pressurise the authorities.

The Kawnpui–Durtlang highway, a key diversion route linking Aizawl and Kolasib, will also be blocked. Emergency service vehicles will, however, be exempted.

Around 30 local associations of commercial vehicle owners and operators in Kolasib district have extended their support to the strike.

NH-306 was last repaired in July and August after being severely damaged by monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Director Saizikpuii said that ongoing road repair work has already disrupted the supply of LPG and oil.

Trucks carrying essential commodities have been stranded for days, causing irregularities in gas and fuel supply, though no major crisis has been reported yet, she added.

