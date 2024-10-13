Mizoram truckers call off Monday's strike following CM’s request

Aizawl, Oct 13: The Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU) has called off its planned indefinite strike, originally set to begin on Monday, which demanded repairs to National Highway 306 and a reduction in fuel prices.

The decision came after Chief Minister Lalduhoma requested the union to hold off until after the upcoming cabinet meeting on October 16.

MCVU President PC Malsawma announced on Sunday that the union agreed to withdraw the strike following the Chief Minister's assurance that the matter would be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

The union had held talks with the Chief Minister last week, during which it was decided that Lalduhoma would instruct the Public Works Department (PWD) and construction companies to expedite the repair work on the most dilapidated sections of national and state highways.

Though the Chief Minister had ordered the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to repair the road by October 9, MCVU leaders inspected the work and found it unsatisfactory.

The union, comprising groups like the Mizoram Truck Driver Association, Mizoram Tipper Association Driver and Owner, and Mizoram Indane Driver Welfare, expressed concerns about the dangerous conditions of the NH 306 between Sairang and Durlui.

On October 10, they had planned to cease plying the Sairang-Durlui route indefinitely due to the hazardous road conditions, but this decision has been temporarily postponed.

In addition to road safety concerns, the union's demands were fuelled by the state government's recent hike in fuel prices.

From September 1, an additional levy of Rs 2 per litre on diesel and petrol was imposed for the social infrastructure and services cess, along with an additional Rs 2 per litre for road maintenance, leading to a total price increase of Rs 4 per litre.

The MCVU now awaits the cabinet's decision on the matter.