Mizoram tribals more vulnerable to heart disease than Assam’s: Study

Guwahati, Sept 29: A recent study has revealed that Mizoram's tribal population, previously considered largely immune to heart diseases due to their active lifestyle, is now facing a growing risk of cardiovascular issues.

The study, conducted by researchers in Assam and Mizoram, took into consideration socio-demographic and biochemical characteristics to evaluate cardiometabolic risks among these communities from both the states, a national daily reported on Sunday.

A total of 1,812 individuals from tribal villages in both the states participated in the survey, which was led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The findings from the 10-year cardiovascular risk analysis indicate that tribal males in Mizoram, particularly those over 35 and overweight, are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) than their Assamese counterpart.

High blood pressure (systolic and diastolic) and low levels of high-density lipoproteins (HDL) further increase their risk of CVD over the next decade.

The study also highlights differences in lifestyle habits between the two states. For instance, smoking was found to be significantly higher among Mizoram tribals, with 24.5% of the population indulging in the habit, while Assam tribals consume more alcohol, at 22.6%.

Additionally, the Body Mass Index (BMI) analysis showed that 55.9% of Mizoram’s tribal population is obese as compared to 21.9% in Assam.

Researchers noted that Assam's tribal communities remain more physically active, primarily due to their involvement in agriculture, which may contribute to lower CVD risk compared to their Mizoram counterparts.

The report also pointed out a concerning rise in diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and dyslipidaemia among Mizoram's tribal population, all of which are significant contributors to cardiovascular diseases.