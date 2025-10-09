Mizoram tourist footfall rises by 139.5% in 2024–25, says CM Lalduhoma at travel fest

Aizawl, Oct 9: Mizoram has witnessed a remarkable surge in tourist arrivals, recording a 139.5% increase in footfall during the 2024–25 fiscal compared to the previous year, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Thursday.





Addressing the second day of the Mizoram Travel Fest in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said the growth reflects the state’s emergence as one of India’s promising travel destinations.

“The tourism industry in Mizoram is growing rapidly. According to statistics, the number of tourist arrivals has increased by 139.50 per cent in 2024–25 compared to the previous year,” Lalduhoma said, adding that the rising inflow of visitors has contributed significantly to the state’s economy.

According to official figures, 5.24 lakh tourists visited Mizoram in 2024–25 against 2.19 lakh in 2023–24. Of these, 98.87% were domestic visitors, while a small fraction comprised foreign travellers. The number marks a steady recovery and growth from the pandemic years when the state recorded only 20,564 visitors in 2020–21 and 1.32 lakh in 2021–22.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the trend would continue in the coming years, attributing the success to the state’s unique natural beauty, improved connectivity, and the efforts of local communities in promoting responsible tourism.

He called upon the people of Mizoram to embrace visitors with warmth and uphold the state’s cultural values.

“If the Mizos truly live out the beautiful values of their culture and Mizo code of ethics — selflessness, hospitality, respect to elders, and integrity — Mizoram and its people will not only benefit economically, but their reputation will grow,” Lalduhoma said.



He also emphasised that most future visitors will likely be domestic tourists from other Indian states, urging citizens not to view them with suspicion but to welcome them warmly.

“Tourists should be treated well, welcomed warmly, and encouraged to visit more,” he said.

Highlighting tourism’s potential for economic transformation, the Chief Minister urged people to work “sincerely and wisely” to make the best use of available resources.

During the Travel Fest, the Tourism Department signed an agreement with the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department to jointly promote eco-tourism initiatives, ensuring sustainable development while preserving the state’s biodiversity.

Officials believe that the ongoing expansion of infrastructure, particularly the railway line up to Sairang near Aizawl, will further boost tourist arrivals in the coming years.