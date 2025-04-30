Mizoram to promote high quality wine using local produce to boost economy

Aizawl, Apr 30: With the recent amendment to the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019 paving the way for regulated wine production, Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata on Tuesday announced the State Government’s intention to promote high-quality wine manufacturing, using locally available agricultural and horticultural produce.

Speaking at a national symposium and consultative workshop on wine production held here, Vanlalruata said that the move is expected to not only benefit local farmers but also contribute to the overall economic growth of the State. “The development of the wine sector will be carried out in alignment with Mizo traditions and values,” he added.

Highlighting the State’s rich potential in fruit cultivation, the minister said that Mizoram has the capacity to emerge as a wine-producing region by leveraging its abundant grapes, bananas, pineapples, passion fruits, and other fruits. The Government plans to support wine processing by using advanced technologies to ensure quality and sustainability, he added.

The daylong symposium, titled ‘Building Sustainable Wine Industry in Mizoram: Policy Initiatives and Recommendation’, brought together stakeholders from multiple sectors. It was jointly organised by the Mizoram Science, Technology and Innovation Council, Directorate of Science and Technology, and All India Wine Production Association.

Members of the Grape Growers Society from Champhai and Hnahlan, scientists from the Science and Technology Department, officials from the Horticulture, Agriculture, Commerce and Industries, Tourism, and Food and Drug Administration departments, as well as wine producers, entrepreneurs, and others attended the symposium.

The workshop served as a platform for a dialogue on policy recommendations and sustainable practices, with participants expressing optimism about the future of the wine industry in Mizoram.





By

Zodin Sanga