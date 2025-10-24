Mizoram to evict illegal immigrants, non-tribals without valid permits: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 24: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that his government has initiated steps to evict illegal immigrants and non-tribal individuals residing in the state without valid permits.

Speaking at the general conference of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) at Sakawrdai in Aizawl district near the Manipur border, the chief minister said that the issue had been discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"With permission from our governor, I informed our prime minister and union home minister about our intention to carry out eviction drives against non-tribal, who are living in the state without a valid ILP. We have been implementing the exercise in some localities of Aizawl," Lalduhoma said.

He also held discussions with the central YMA leadership regarding the eviction of illegal settlers.

Lalduhoma further explained that the Inner Line Permit system, which restricts the entry of outsiders into Mizoram, was introduced under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873 to protect tribal people and their land.

Under the BEFR, a law introduced by the British and retained after Independence, non-tribal individuals are prohibited from purchasing land in the state, he added.

According to him, the state government has already launched ILP online, which is being revised and upgraded to prevent any illegal influx.

Lalduhoma also sought the cooperation of YMA, local and village councils to prevent illegal influx and drive out illegal immigrants from the state.

He also said that the widening of National Highway- 306/06 into four lanes was delayed for quite some time due to compensation issues and the inability to get forest clearance.

The highway, which is the primary lifeline of the state, has been in deplorable condition as its widening work could not be undertaken in time, he said.

Lalduhoma added that the construction of the gas pipeline from Tripura and the trade facilitation centre at the India-Bangladesh border could not be expedited due to forest clearance issues.





