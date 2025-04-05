Mizoram to build ‘Peace City’ in Thenzawl for 10L residents; Centre clears ₹10 Cr

Aizawl, Apr 5: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that hectic efforts are on to establish a 'Muanna Khawpui' or 'peace city' at Thenzawl in central Mizoram's Serchhip district, with the ambitious vision of accommodating up to 10 lakh residents.

Speaking at the Vantawng Group Young Mizo Association (YMA) conference held at Buangpui village within his Assembly constituency, LaIduhoma expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon mark the project.

The Chief Minister informed that the proposal was also presented to the 16th Finance Commission team during its recent visit to the state. In addition, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the preparation of a detailed master plan. However, he cautioned that the implementation of the project might take longer than anticipated.

Lalduhoma also highlighted Thenzawl's growing prominence as a tourism destination. He said the town is being developed as a benchmark for tourist facilities in the State.

"The golf course here is set to be classified as international standard thanks to the efforts made by the Ministry for the Development of the North Eastern Region (DONER)," he said.

He further announced that a ropeway project is being planned to give tourists panoramic views of Vantawng Khawhthla – Mizoram's highest and most voluminous waterfall located nearby – adding to the appeal of the town.

Thenzawl, located in the low-lying plains of central Mizoram, offers vast space for planned urban development, unlike Aizawl, which is built on rugged and sloping terrain with limited room for expansion and increasing congestion. With its geographical advantage, Thenzawl holds the potential to grow into a larger and more sustainable city in the long run.





