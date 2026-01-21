Mizoram to begin ginger procurement at Rs 50/kg MSP from February 2

Aizawl, Jan 21: The Mizoram Government has stepped up preparations to begin procurement of ginger from local farmers from February 2 through the District Agriculture Marketing Committees, officials of the State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department said today.

According to officials, the State Government will extend a maximum support price (MSP) of Rs 50 per kilogram for ginger purchased under the scheme. The decision to commence procurement was finalised at a meeting of the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on December 1 last year.

Arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and timely payment of MSP to farmers at 65 secondary collection centres across the State. Procurement will be carried out exclusively through these centres, from where ginger produced by registered members of the Sawhthing (ginger) cooperative societies will be purchased.

The officials clarified that buffer stocking would not be permitted this year. Only ginger brought directly by members of the Sawhthing cooperative societies will be accepted at the collection centres. Farmers have been advised not to sell their produce independently and instead route sales through the designated centres.