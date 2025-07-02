Mizoram to begin biometric enrollment of 32,000 Myanmar refugees this month

Aizawl, June 2: Mizoram is set to conduct biometric enrollment for over 32,000 Myanmar refugees sheltered in the state, with preparations underway across all 11 districts.

State Additional Home Secretary Andrew H. Vanlaldika announced that the enrollment process, which includes collecting biometric and demographic data, will begin this month.

Officials have received training and will be equipped with necessary tools like computers and webcams for the online enrollment process.

"The biometric enrollment of the Myanmar refugees will begin this month, depending on the convenience of district administrations," Vanlaldika said.

"We have held training for officials for this purpose. The enrollment will be done online," he added.

Vanlaldika clarified that the enrollment is strictly for identification purposes and should not be seen as a step toward deportation.

"The biometric enrollment is specifically meant for the identification of Myanmar refugees and does not connote deportation to their country," he stressed.

The enrollment will be carried out using the Foreigner Identification Portal, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), he said.

Vanlaldika also mentioned that a similar exercise may be undertaken later for Bangladeshi nationals staying in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, subject to instructions from the Centre.

Aizawl deputy commissioner Lalhriatpuia said the enrollment exercise will begin in the district soon.

He said the district administration may face challenges as the number of Myanmar refugees is not static due to their frequent movement to and from the neighbouring country.

There are about 3,000 Myanmar refugees in Aizawl district, he added.

According to data from the state home department, a total of 32,419 Myanmar nationals are presently sheltered in Mizoram’s eleven districts.

However, the numbers fluctuate almost daily, as many refugees return to their villages in Myanmar and later come back to Mizoram, another home department official said.

The department also said 2,371 Bangladeshi nationals from the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) are currently staying in the state.









