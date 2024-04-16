Mizoram: Student body demands resignation of MPSC Chairman

Aizawl, April 16: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP)- the biggest students’ organisation, has demanded the resignation of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairman J.C. Ramthanga as they allege that there are many irregularities in the recruitment of MPSC jobs.

The MZP students continued to gather at the MPSC Office for the second day since April 15, 2024 (Monday).

As members of MZP blocked the MPSC office from 8 am on Tuesday, the staff of MPSC were also not in the mood to go to the office.

As part of the MZP‘s grave concern and demand for the resignation of the Chairman of MPSC, the State’s Vigilance Department appointed M.Lalmanzuala, IAS Rtd., who is the former Chief Secretary of Mizoram and a former Chairman and Member of MPSC, to conduct the preliminary inquiry against the allegations.

The MZP members have called off the rally at the MPSC office gate so that the inquiry officer can work freely and work more efficiently.



The Mizo Zirlai Pawl also requested the authorities close to the MPSC office to refrain from their daily work during the investigation.

