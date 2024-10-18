Mizoram sticks to fuel price hike amidst NGOs, unions protest

Aizawl, Oct 18: The Mizoram government has decided not to roll back the hike in petrol and diesel prices imposed on September 3. An extended meeting of the State Council of Ministers on Wednesday resolved that the increased prices would remain in place, despite pressure from the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) and the Mizoram Commercial Vehicles Union (MCVU).

Chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the meeting deliberated for hours, addressing the demands raised by the NGOCC and the MCVU to reduce the hiked fuel prices. While the decision was not announced in an official release, the Chief Minister disclosed it to media personnel on Thursday. This is being seen as an unprecedented move on the part of Lalduhoma.

Earlier, the NGOCC had urged the government to reconsider the hike, voicing concern over increased VAT and additional cess. The MCVU, which had threatened an indefinite strike from October 14, called off the protest following an assurance from the Chief Minister that the hike would be revisited.

However, following Wednesday's decision, both the NGOCC and the MCVU are expected to meet soon to discuss their next course of action.

The fuel hike, effective from September 3, raised VAT on petrol from 5.23 percent to 10 percent and diesel from 16.36 percent to 18 percent. Additionally, the state government introduced a Rs 2 cess per litre of fuel for social infrastructure and road maintenance. As a result, petrol in Mizoram is now priced at Rs 99.24 per litre, and diesel at Rs 88.02 per litre.





By-

Correspondent