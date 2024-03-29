Mizoram solemnly observes Good Friday

Aizawl, Mar 29: Christians across Mizoram solemnly observed Good Friday on Friday, which commemorates the Crucifixion of Jesus on the cross at Golgotha, which is on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Good Friday, which is also known as Black Friday, is observed by Christians across the world to reflect on the profound sacrifice that Jesus made for humanity and to contemplate the meaning of his death.



Various Protestant churches observed the day with church services, sermons from selected Bible verses, and solemn hymns by church choirs.



The services have been divided into morning, afternoon, and evening sections. After the completion of the morning church service, many of the churches visited hospitals, where pastors and Ministers/Church elders held short services of Bible reading and prayers for those in hospitals who were unable to attend church services.



Protestant churches also hold praise and worship services following the afternoon service. The afternoon service is observed through street processions where they carry the cross, symbolising Jesus’ agonising journey from Jerusalem to Golgotha, carrying the cross meant for his own crucifixion.



It may be mentioned that all churches organised a Holy Communion on Thursday night in the state.
























