Mizoram: Several landslides reported in Aizawl; 23 dead

Aizawl, May 28: The capital of Mizoram, Aizawl, witnessed several disasters as a result of over 48 hours of incessant and heavy rainfall and gusty winds triggered by Cyclone ‘Remal’.

Normal life has been disrupted across the state, with several deaths reported in Aizawl as various localities witnessed landslides that damaged houses while people were still trapped.

As a precautionary measure, the school education department closed down schools across the state, and all government departments, except for those working under Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, District Administration, Municipalities, Health and Family Welfare, Mizoram Police, Power and Electricity, Public Health Engineering, Transport, and the Public Works Department.

The worst hit has been Aizawl’s Melthum locality, where a massive landslide from the top of an old quarry destroyed three houses and affected 24 people, with 13 deaths confirmed by 4 pm. Among the dead are four non-locals.

At Hlimen, which is a locality just next to Melthum, six people have been confirmed dead, including two Mizos and four non-locals. In Salem locality, a landslide destroyed a residential house, killing all members of the family—the husband, wife, and their daughter. At Falkawn locality, one body has been recovered.

In these localities and other places, rescue operations have been undertaken by the state disaster response team, paramilitary forces, Young Mizo Association members, and local volunteers.

The Chief Minister, Home Minister, Sports Minister, MLAs, DC, SP, Central Young Mizo Association officials, and others were seen at the various disaster spots assessing the situation and working on rescue efforts.

In addition, three localities—Kanan, Kulikawn, and ITI—were devastated by landslides in their community cemetery, with several graveyards uprooted and washed away. The Local Young Mizo Association has called for community cleanup work at these cemeteries.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced ex-gratia of Rs 15 crore to the victims of landslides due to Cyclone Remal in Mizoram, and Rs. 4 lakh each will be given to the kin of those who died in the landslide.