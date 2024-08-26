Mizoram sets up Monkeypox preparedness committee, issues rumour warning to public

Aizawl, August 26: In response to the global outbreak of Monkeypox, the Mizoram government has set up a state-level core committee to oversee the prevention and preparedness efforts for the disease.

The committee was established by the Health Directorate under the Mizoram Health Department and will operate under the coordination of higher authorities, with various sub-committees working under its umbrella.

The decision to form this committee was made recently during a meeting focused on the rising cases of Monkeypox (M.Pox) in several countries, discussing strategies for prevention, treatment, and preparedness.

During the meeting, Dr. Vanlalrengpuia, the State Nodal Officer (SNO) of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), gave a detailed presentation on the disease.

He noted that while India has not reported any Monkeypox cases yet, the country could be at risk due to global connectivity.

In a related development, two of Mizoram's medical facilities – Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and Civil Hospital, Lunglei – have been designated as Sentinel Sites by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

These facilities were selected among the 28 best laboratories in India for their role in disease surveillance. Sentinel sites are key health facilities responsible for collecting data on specific diseases under global surveillance networks.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Health Department has issued a clarification regarding rumours circulating on social media about a girl from Siaha town allegedly being infected with Monkeypox.

The department confirmed that the girl was diagnosed with chickenpox with a secondary infection and was admitted to Lairam Christian Medical Centre (LCMC), Lawngtlai, on August 13, before being discharged on August 20.

The health department has urged the public to refrain from spreading false information on social media and to avoid creating unnecessary panic.