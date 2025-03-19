Mizoram sees 3.63 lakh tourists in 2023, foreign arrivals may drop amid new permit rules

Aizawl, March 19: Mizoram has witnessed a consistent growth in tourist falls over the past few years, with more than 3.63 lakh visitors including 4,033 foreigners arriving in the State during the ongoing financial year up to December, 2023.

This was revealed by State Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii in a written response to a question raised by BJP legislator Dr K Beichhua in the Assembly.

According to official records, tourist arrivals in Mizoram have steadily climbed since the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted travel.

The 2020-21 fiscal year saw a mere 20,564 domestic visitors and just three foreign tourists due to the pandemic and travel restrictions. However, with the gradual return to normalcy, the following year (2021-22) recorded a dramatic jump, with more than 1.32 lakh domestic tourists and 94 inter-foot-national travellers.

The upward trend continued in 2022-23, when over 2.18 lakh domestic tourists and 3,554 foreign visitors explored the State's scenic beauty and cultural richness.

By the end of 2023, the figures had climbed further, with more than 2.15 lakh domestic and 3,884 foreign tourists visiting Mizoram. Between 2020-21 and 2023-24, domestic tourists accounted for 98.22 percent of the total arrivals, while foreign visitors made up just 1.78 percent.

Meanwhile, tourism officials now fear a sharp decline in international arrivals following the reimposition of the Protected Area Regime (PAR) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in December last year.

Under the PAR, foreign nationals are required to obtain Protected Area Permits (PAPs) to enter certain regions, including Mizoram.

The MHA's decision was prompted by growing concerns over security in State bordering Myanmar and the political unrest in neighbouring Myanmar.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma had also expressed similar concern in the State Assembly on March 10. He informed the House that some individuals, including those from the US and UK, had entered Myanmar via Mizoram and were allegedly involved in providing arms training to insurgent groups.

He revealed that one foreign national had even been arrested for possessing live ammunition, lending weight to the Central Government's decision to reimpose the PAR.