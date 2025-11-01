Mizoram SEC to visit Lawngtlai, poll schedule for Lai Council elections soon

Aizawl, Nov 1: The Mizoram State Election Commission is gearing up to announce the schedule for the election to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), with State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana set to visit Lawngtlai town on Monday next to take stock of the poll preparations.

The term of the present LADC will end on December 18, and the election is expected to be held before the expiry of its tenure. During his visit, Lalthlangliana will convene meetings with district officials, police authorities, and representatives from civil societies and churches to review readiness for the upcoming polls and ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place.

In the run-up to the election, District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga, accompanied by SP PC Lalchunglura, carried out an inspection of polling stations across Lawngtlai East constituency on Thursday. The team visited several polling sites.

During the inspection, the officials interacted with village council leaders, booth level officers (BLOs), and representatives of civil societies to assess ground-level preparations and identify local challenges.

Speaking during the visit, DC Lalruatsanga said that preparations for a free, fair, and peaceful election were progressing smoothly. Stressing the importance of active public participation, he urged voters to exercise their democratic right responsibly. He also appealed to political parties to adhere to ethical campaigning norms and avoid excessive expenditure.

He instructed polling officials to complete all logistical arrangements ahead of time and underlined the need for close coordination between the administration, village councils, and NGOs to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

SP Lalchunglura assured that comprehensive security measures would be implemented across the district. The police will strictly enforce election rules and work in tandem with civil society groups and village authorities to maintain peace and order throughout the polling process, he stated.

The DEO and SP also held consultations with local leaders at each location to hear community concerns and suggestions. The DC assured them that their issues would be given due consideration and addressed as far as possible.

With the State Election Commissioner’s upcoming visit and preparatory measures under way, Lawngtlai is now in the final phase of readiness for the LADC election, which is expected to be announced shortly.

