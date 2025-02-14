Mizoram SEC announces village council polls in Chakma Autonomous District on March 12

Aizawl, Feb 14: The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) has announced elections for 88 village councils (VCs) within the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Lawngtlai district, scheduled for March 12. The counting of votes will take place immediately after polling concludes.

State Election Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana, addressing a press conference, outlined the election schedule. The last date for filing nominations is February 19, with February 24 set as the deadline for withdrawal.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on February 21. The new executive body must be formed by March 17, and the election process is expected to be completed by March 18.

Of the total 516 seats, 88 have been reserved for women. The voter base comprises 37,883 electors, including 18,721 women.

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded elections for village councils in nine districts and local councils (LCs) within two urban bodies, the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured a majority in 267 out of 544 VCs and 54 out of 110 LCs.

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) won 122 VCs and 27 LCs, while the Congress secured 43 VCs and 14 LCs. The BJP managed to win in one VC, while independent candidates claimed victory in seven VCs and two LCs. Additionally, 104 VCs and 13 LCs resulted in no clear majority.

Voter turnout was recorded at over 75% for the VC polls, while LC elections saw 64.72% participation.