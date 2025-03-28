Mizoram reports fresh African swine fever outbreak, Sonitpur enforces containment measures

Aizawl, March 28: The resurgence of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Mizoram has triggered fresh concerns among pig farmers, with the virus claiming at least 400 pigs since March 20. The outbreak, which has primarily affected Lawngtlai and Mamit districts, has led to large-scale culling efforts to curb its spread.

Meanwhile, in Sonitpur district, Assam, authorities have issued strict prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to contain the disease and prevent economic losses in the pig farming sector.

According to officials from Mizoram’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, ASF has impacted 13 villages and localities across Lawngtlai and Mamit districts. The worst-hit area, Bungtlang South village in Lawngtlai, has recorded 188 pig deaths, causing major distress among local farmers. The virus has also affected Lawngtlai town and three localities in Zawlnuam town (Mamit district).

On March 20, laboratory tests conducted in Aizawl and Guwahati confirmed the presence of ASF, breaking an 80-day ASF-free period since December 2024. Officials had hoped the disease had been contained, but new cases have proven otherwise.

Mizoram has been grappling with annual ASF outbreaks since 2021, when the first case was detected in Lungsen village, Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border. Over the years, the virus has caused tens of thousands of pig deaths, leading to mass culling operations and severe economic losses in the region’s pig farming industry.

With ASF cases now emerging in Sonitpur district, Assam, the district administration has issued a prohibitory order under BNSS, 2023, to contain the spread. The epicenter of the outbreak has been identified as No. 4 Gormara village near Panipota Tea Estate, Balipara block.

To prevent further transmission, the administration has divided affected areas into two zones:

Infected Zone (1 km radius from the epicenter):

No movement of live pigs, pig feed, pork, or pork products is allowed in or out of the zone.

Transport of pigs via roadways and railways is permitted only if the animals are not unloaded in the zone until a sanitization certificate is issued.

Any infected or suspected pig cannot be removed from the area.

Carcasses, pig skin, or any product from infected animals are strictly prohibited from being moved.

Animal markets, fairs, and exhibitions involving pigs are banned.

Surveillance Zone (10 km radius around the epicenter):

All pigs in this zone will undergo clinical, biological, and serological surveillance.

Intensive monitoring of domestic pigs near forest areas will be conducted in consultation with the forest department.

Authorities have also issued strict penalties for violating these regulations. Dumping infected pig carcasses in water bodies is now a punishable offense, with violators facing imprisonment, fines, or both.

Additionally, the district administration has empAuthorities are implementing containment measures to protect the pig farming industry and public health.owered the Chief Veterinary Officer and other officials to order euthanasia of infected pigs if necessary. The disposal of carcasses must be done in a manner that ensures public hygiene and safety.

The administrations of both Mizoram and Assam have urged pig farmers, traders, and the general public to strictly comply with the containment measures. Authorities fear that if ASF continues to spread, it could have a devastating impact on the pig farming industry, which is a major source of livelihood in the region.

With outbreaks now reported in two Northeast states, veterinary officials are intensifying efforts to track and contain the virus. However, given the history of annual ASF outbreaks in Mizoram, the challenge remains significant.