Mizoram reports 6,745 cancer deaths in 5 years, tobacco use a major cause

Aizawl, Feb 5: Cancer continues to be the leading cause of death among diseases in Mizoram, particularly among non-communicable diseases, with experts attributing the high prevalence to widespread tobacco use and lifestyle factors. Mizoram has the highest tobacco consumption rate in the country, which significantly contributes to the alarming cancer statistics, health officials said.

According to data from the Nation-al Programme for Prevention & Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases & Stroke (NPCDCS), at least 6,745 people in Mizoram lost their lives to cancer between 2018 and 2023. The figures were presented during an event marking 'World Cancer Day' on Tuesday.

A year-wise breakdown of cancer deaths shows 995 fatalities in 2018, 1,081 in 2019, and 1,100 in 2020. The toll rose to 1,138 in 2021 and 1,131 in 2022, while approximately 1,300 people succumbed to the disease in 2023. "A complete figure for 2024 is not yet available," officials added.

Meanwhile, at least 11,569 cancer cases have been recorded at the Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI) over the past six years. The highest number of cases was registered in 2023 at 2,100, followed by 2,071 in 2022 and 2,013 in 2021. In previous years, 1,770 new cases were recorded in 2018, 1,767 in 2019, and 1,848 in 2020.

MSCI Director Dr Jerry L Pautu acknowledged that cancer cases have been increasing each year but noted that advancements in treatment facilities have improved patient survival rates. "Many cancer patients now live longer even if they are not completely cured," he said.

Pautu emphasised that excessive tobacco use, including smoking, is a key factor in Mizoram's high cancer rates. He called for widespread awareness efforts, particularly among the youth, to curb tobacco consumption and promote early detection for more effective treatment.

He also highlighted MSCI's progress, recalling that the institute installed its first cobalt therapy unit on February 4, 1998. Last year, it was upgraded to a Tertiary Care Cancer Centre (TCCC), with Rs 732 crore allocated for improvements through funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).