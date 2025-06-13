Mizoram registered 93.71% blood donations from voluntary donors in 2024-25

Aizawl, June 13: Mizoram continues to lead India in voluntary blood donation, with an impressive 93.71% of all blood collected in the state during the 2024–2025 financial year coming from voluntary donors. The state has consistently ranked among the top ten in the nation for voluntary donations since 2007, according to data from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

K Zothanpara, Vice President of the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD), stated on Thursday that of the total 34,752 units of blood collected in the state during the past fiscal year, 32,566 units were donated voluntarily—without being tied to any specific patient or emergency request.

“Mizoram has maintained its status as a leader in the field of voluntary blood donation, not only in the Northeast but at the national level,” Zothanpara said, adding, “We were recognized at the India Blood Donation NGO Conclave held in Jaipur on October 1 last year, where the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Blood Transfusion Council awarded Mizoram for having the highest percentage of voluntary blood donations among all Northeastern states.”

Among health institutions in the state, Lunglei District Hospital reported the highest rate of voluntary donations at a near-perfect 99.87%, followed by Christian Hospital, Serkawn, with 98.04%, and Presbyterian Hospital, Durtlang (Aizawl), at 97.71%.

Zothanpara credited Mizoram’s enduring culture of altruism, community mobilization, and the strong presence of local voluntary organizations for the state’s continued success in this field.

The state’s most prolific blood donor, C Lalremruata, has donated blood 96 times between 1998 and June 10, 2025. Sharing his personal philosophy, Lalremruata emphasized that a healthy lifestyle, sufficient sleep, and waking up early have been key to maintaining his ability to donate blood regularly over the decades.

As the demand for a safe and accessible blood supply continues to grow, Mizoram stands out as a model for other Indian states to emulate, proving that sustained community engagement and awareness can make a measurable difference in public health.