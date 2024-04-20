Mizoram records low voter turnout for Parliamentary election

Aizawl, Apr 20: The first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Mizoram witnessed a lower voter turnout, on Friday.

According to the ECI Voter Turnout Portal, the voter turnout as of 5 PM was 56.68%, which is less than the 2019 general election to the Lok Sabha, where the final voter turnout was 63%.



As Mizoram often witnessed less voter turnout in MP elections as compared to Legislative Assembly elections, the election department organised several activities to encourage people to vote. Their efforts seemed futile when the final voter turnout was published.



Lawngtlai District recorded the highest voter turnout with 63.36%, while Aizawl District recorded the lowest voter turnout of 53.13% among the 11 districts in the state.



As per the latest electoral roll, Mizoram has 8,56,364 voters, out of which 4,14,805 are male voters and 4,41,559 are female voters. There are 4,963 service voters (male: 4872, female: 91), 4741 voters aged 85 and above (male: 2167, female: 2574), 3396 PwD voters (male: 1876, female: 1521), and 36,370 young voters between the ages of 18 and 19 (male: 18,659, female: 17,711).



Out of the 1276 polling stations, there are 751 rural polling stations and 525 urban polling stations. On average, there are 671 voters per polling station. The polling booths at 765 polling stations will be monitored through webcasting.



It may be mentioned that strong rooms have been prepared in every district for the storage of EVMs. There are 40 strong rooms, one for each Assembly constituency. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Mizoram State Armed Police personnel will be deployed to safeguard the rooms and buildings day and night until counting day.

