Mizoram records 3,354 new HIV cases in nine months, surge among 15–49 age group

Aizawl, Feb 3: Mizoram has recorded 3,354 new HIV infections between April and December 2025, with unsafe sexual practices continuing to be the dominant mode of transmission, according to data released by the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS).

Officials said that more than 70 per cent of the newly detected cases were linked to unprotected sexual contact, underlining persistent behavioural risks despite long-running awareness campaigns in the state.

Of the total new infections, 2,239 cases, or 70.61 per cent, were attributed to sexual transmission, while another 852 cases, accounting for 26.87 per cent, were linked to the sharing of syringes and needles, largely among intravenous drug users.

Parent-to-child transmission accounted for 56 cases, or 1.77 per cent.

The data shows that the vast majority of those diagnosed fall under the general population category.

Of the 3,354 new cases, 3,171 were from the general category, comprising 2,191 men and 980 women. In addition, 183 pregnant women tested positive for HIV during the period under review.

Testing data released by MSACS indicates that a total of 1,51,221 blood samples were screened for HIV between April and December.

The positivity rate stood at 3.02 per cent among males and 2.28 per cent among females, while the rate among antenatal care (ANC) attendees was significantly lower at 0.51 per cent.

Age-wise analysis reveals that the epidemic remains concentrated among the economically and socially active population.

Nearly 89 per cent of the new infections, or 2,813 cases, were reported among individuals in the 15–49 age group.

The highest concentration was seen in the 25–34 age bracket, which alone accounted for 1,193 cases.

Officials also reported 59 HIV-positive cases among children below the age of 14, and 299 cases among people aged above 50.

Cumulatively, Mizoram has identified 33,878 HIV-positive cases since the first detection of the virus in the state in October 1990.

As of December 2025, 18,224 people were registered and receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), highlighting both the scale of the challenge and the growing dependence on sustained treatment support.

MSACS Project Director Dr Jane R Ralte said delegates from all eight northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura – will participate in the campaign.

The programme will use music, performance and cultural expressions unique to the region as tools to communicate prevention messages and reduce stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, she said.