Mizoram reaffirms 1875 boundary as only acceptable border with Assam

Aizawl, Feb 27: The Mizoram government on Friday reiterated its long-standing stand on the interstate boundary dispute with Assam, maintaining that the boundary notification issued in 1875 remains the only acceptable demarcation between the two neighbouring states.

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga informed the Assembly that the position enjoys unanimous support from all political parties and major civil society organisations in the state, and has remained unchanged since 1958-59, when Mizoram functioned as a district council under Assam.

He noted that the Assam government, however, continues to adhere to the “Inner Line” of the Lushai Hills district based on a notification issued in March 1933.

Sapdanga said Mizoram’s position has been consistently highlighted in several high-level engagements aimed at resolving the decades-old border dispute.

“Since the views of Mizoram and Assam differ, the Mizoram government has taken multiple initiatives and approached the Central government on several occasions. The two states have also held discussions at various levels to resolve the dispute amicably,” he said in a written reply to a query raised by opposition Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga.

The Home Minister clarified that the State Cabinet meeting held on July 8, 2019, did not adopt any new position but reaffirmed Mizoram’s original stand regarding the Cachar Inner Line of 1875.

PTI