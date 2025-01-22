Mizoram rakes in Rs 2.37 Cr from crackdown on liquor, drug trafficking in 2024

Aizawl, January 22: In a significant crackdown on illicit liquor and drug smuggling, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department arrested 48 foreign nationals and generated a total of Rs 2,37,03,744 in 2024 through fines, confiscations, and other receipts.

Of the total revenue collected, ₹1,86,89,504 was from confiscated foreign liquor and spirits, ₹49,69,240 from fines and confiscations, and ₹45,000 from other sources.

The department's intensive operations led to major seizures, including 46.680 kgs of heroin, 140.839 kgs of methamphetamine, 578.592 kgs of ganja, and 615.130 kgs of cough syrup/codeine.

The department also intensified enforcement under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition (MLP) Act of 2019.

Among the key confiscations were 59,694.420 litres of locally brewed liquor, 3,662.400 litres of Myanmar-made liquor, and 29,856 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

In addition, 1,08,411 tins of illicit hooch were seized, along with 298 bottles and 21,902 cans of beer.

In a further effort to curb illegal production, 55,181.300 litres of illegal fruit wine and 15 bottles of foreign wine were also seized.

In tackling the transportation of contraband, the department successfully confiscated 142 vehicles involved in smuggling activities throughout the year.

These operations have not only led to the arrest of foreign nationals but also a staggering 739 individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985; 5,587 under the MLP Act, 2019; and 526 under the Mizoram Excise Act, 1973.