Mizoram pushes tourism-led growth as visitor numbers jump 145%

Aizawl, Jan 22: Mizoram is stepping up its tourism-led growth strategy, banking on improved connectivity, rising numbers of visitors, and event-driven promotion to strengthen the State's economy.

Tourist arrivals in Mizoram increased by 145.54 per cent between 2023 and 2024, officials stated. The commissioning of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in September last year has significantly improved connectivity to the State and is expected to further accelerate tourist inflow.

Outlining the Government's approach, Mizoram Sports and Tourism Minister La-Inghinglova Hmar said tourism is being positioned as a long-term economic pillar rather than a short-term numbers game.

He was addressing media persons at the Mizoram House in Guwahati during a briefing on the Aizawl International Half Marathon, 2026 and the State's broader tourism strategy.

The minister said the focus is on developing Mizoram as a premium experiential destination by combining its natural landscape, cultural assets and community participation, with tourism expected to generate rural livelihoods, youth employment and wider economic spin-offs.

The Tourism Department rolled out the Mizoram Tourism Events and Festival Calendar 2026 in December last year, bringing together major festivals, cultural programmes and sporting events spread across the year.

Key events like the Chapchar Kut, Anthurium Festival, Mizoram Travel Fest and winter celebrations have been positioned as anchors to ensure steady tourist movement and increased participation of local businesses.

Backing these efforts with infrastructure support, Mizoram is currently implementing tourism-related projects worth Rs 395.04 crore under Central and externally-aided schemes.

Sports tourism is another key component of the strategy, with the Aizawl International Half Marathon 2026 scheduled for February 14.

After attracting 1,500 runners in its inaugural edition last year, the event is expected to draw around 5,000 national and international participants.