Mizoram pushes for Tuirial Dam’s development to boost river tourism

Aizawl, Jan. 11: Mizoram Transport Minister Vanlalhlana has called for prioritising the development of the Tuirial Dam to unlock its potential for river cruise tourism and goods transportation, an official release stated.

Speaking at the 2nd Inland Waterway Development Council (IWDC) meeting at Kaziranga in Assam, Vanlalhlana highlighted the dam's strategic importance. The event was attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Vanlalhlana stressed that the Tuirial Dam, initially built for generating 40 MW of hydroelectric power, could serve as a vital waterway for goods and passenger transport. He suggested that the surrounding areas be developed into an ecotourism hub, which could generate economic opportunities for local communities.

"A detailed preliminary survey of the dam and its ecosystem is essential to determine its feasibility for transportation and tourism projects," Vanlalhlana said, stressing the need to explore the dam's full potential.

He pointed out that Mizoram's challenging terrain has long hindered smooth connectivity and economic growth. "Inland Water Transport offers a sustainable and cost-effective solution to overcome these challenges," he said.

Vanlalhlana also outlined the IWDC meeting's goals, which included enhancing cargo and passenger move- ment and promoting river cruise tourism.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the Inland Waterway Authority of India (IWAI) has sanctioned projects worth Rs 1,405.26 crore across 21 States and Union Territories, including Rs 21.1 crore earmarked for Mizoram's inland water transport initiatives.

Key projects in Mizoram include IWT development on the Tlawng and Chhimtuipui rivers and the construction of IWT infrastructure along the Khawthlangtuipui-Tuichawng stretch in Lunglei district.

The proposals aim to transform Mizoram's waterways into vital corridors for transportation and tourism, bolstering connectivity and economic prospects in the State

