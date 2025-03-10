Mizoram proposes official-level border talks with Assam in early April

Aizawl, March 10: Mizoram has proposed holding official-level talks with Assam in Guwahati in early April to address the long-standing inter-State border dispute, a senior official from the State Home department said on Sunday.

The move follows Assam's initial suggestion to conclude discussions by the end of March.

The Mizoram government, after internal consultations, conveyed to its Assam counterpart that the talks should be scheduled in the first or second week of April, citing the urgency of closing the financial year as the reason for the delay.

According to the official, the Mizoram Home department has insisted on prioritizing discussions at the bureaucratic level before the political leadership resumes negotiations.

"An official-level dialogue is crucial to resolving technical and contentious issues before ministerial talks are held. This would ensure a more structured approach towards a lasting resolution," he said.

The two states last engaged in ministerial-level discussions in Aizawl on August 9, 2024, where both governments reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability along the disputed border. The joint statement issued after the meeting emphasized that "the next round of talks should begin before March 31, 2025".

The previous round of talks, held in Aizawl, saw Mizoram's delegation led by Home Minister K Sapdanga, while Assam was represented by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora. Since August 2021, both states have conducted multiple rounds of negotiations, including four high-level ministerial meetings, to de-escalate tensions and find a mutually agreeable solution.

At a crucial meeting in Guwahati in November 2022, Mizoram was tasked with providing details of villages, disputed areas, and their demographic and geographical composition within three months to strengthen its territorial claims. Subsequently, the State submitted documents identifying 62 villages within the contested areas, asserting that they either fall within Mizoram's jurisdiction or are part of the Inner Line Reserve Forest.

- By Correspondent