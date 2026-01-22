Mizoram produces over 7,100 MT of fish in 2024–25, aquaculture gains momentum

Aizawl, Jan 22: Mizoram produced 7,177 metric tonnes of fish during 2024-25, showcasing the growing importance of aquaculture as a livelihood source across the State, Fisheries Department officials said on Wednesday.

State Fisheries Secretary Lalrothanga shared the production figures while making a detailed presentation on the ongoing and proposed projects at the department's re-dedication programme for 2026. The event focused on reviewing achievements and charting priorities for the coming year.

According to Lalrothanga, aquaculture has expanded steadily in Mizoram, with 22,661 farmers currently earning their livelihoods from fish farming.

These activities are spread across 3,207 fish ponds, covering an estimated area of about 6,000 hectares across the State. He said the department is working to strengthen infrastructure, improve productivity, and provide sustained support to fish farmers through various schemes.

Fisheries Minister Lalthansanga, who attended the programme as the chief guest, expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the department in recent years.

He said the developments have laid a strong foundation for further growth in the sector.

Urging officials and staff to keep pace with the changing times, the minister stressed the need to adopt modern technology and upgrade skills