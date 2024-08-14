Mizoram preps for 78th Independence Day; 27 to participate in I-Day celebration in New Delhi

Aizawl, August 14: Mizoram, alongside the rest of the country, is preparing to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, with festivities planned across all eleven districts. The main celebration will take place at the Assam Rifles Ground in Aizawl, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma serving as the Chief Guest.

The day’s events will commence with the hoisting of the Tricolour at government and private buildings at sunrise, followed by prayers from religious organisations for the nation and its citizens.

In Aizawl, Chief Minister Lalduhoma will unfurl the national flag at 8 am at the Assam Rifles Ground. This will be followed by the inspection of parade contingents and a march past.

After the Chief Minister’s speech, national and state awards will be presented, and prizes will be distributed to the participating parade contingents.

This year’s Independence Day celebration in Aizawl will feature 27 contingents - seven armed, five unarmed, twelve from schools, and three bands (brass and pipe bands).

The Mizoram government has actively engaged in preparations through the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, organising Tiranga Yatra and Tiranga Concert events across the state. The public is invited to join the celebration at the Assam Rifles Ground.









Additionally, under the Ministry of Defence's initiative, 27 individuals from Mizoram have been selected to participate in the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. A total of 6,000 people from various regions of the country have been chosen for this honour.

The Mizoram delegation includes special guests and coordinators from NITI Aayog, Tribal Affairs, Anganwadi, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, ASHA, BRO, as well as students and teachers.











