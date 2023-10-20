Mizoram Polls: Zoramthanga aims for fourth term as CM; files nomination

Guwahati, Oct 20: In a significant development, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has officially thrown his hat into the ring, filing his nomination papers for the forthcoming Assembly elections scheduled for November 7.

As the president of the Mizo National Front (MNF), he seeks to represent the Aizawl East constituency in what could potentially be his fourth term as the state's Chief Minister.

At 79 years old, the Mizo politician is trying to achieve the remarkable feat of becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister in the history of Mizoram.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), under Zoramthanga's leadership, is leaving no stone unturned as they contest all 40 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

Mizoram is gearing up for the polls on November 7 and following the elections, the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.